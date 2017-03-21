Volkswagen Arteon promises avant-garde design

VOLKSWAGEN has unveiled its new premium Arteon at the Geneva Motor Show.

Volkswagen say combining avant-garde design with a high level of versatility was the key objective for designers and developers of the Arteon and this resulted in an interior architecture which ‘is exceptionally generously spacious - with ample head and leg room at all seats - which is extraordinary for this body form’.

Key design elements of the Arteon include its completely new front end, in which the LED headlights and daytime running lights merge with the chrome-plated crossbars of the radiator grille and the bonnet. The car’s shoulder section is another defining feature of its design.

Other equipment features making their debut in the Arteon include the latest generation of driver assistance systems and some features that are typically reserved for luxury automobiles.

The Arteon is expected to be on sale in Ireland in time for the 172 plate. It will be positioned above the Passat in the Volkswagen range.

