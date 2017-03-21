The new generation Peugeot 3008 is ready to roll

THE new generation Peugeot 3008 has gone on sale in Ireland with prices starting from €25,995 up to €44,395 plus delivery related charges.

Peugeot is aiming to become known as an SUV brand as these vehicles are outselling compact cars in their segments.

One in four passenger cars sold in the EU last year was an SUV, and 31pc of all passenger cars registered here last year were SUVs.

The 3008 has moved to being an SUV crossover from the MPV of its first generation and has already proved a huge success in Europe with 17 international awards under its belt. Demand is outstripping supply in every country where it has already been launched. Over 100,000 units have now been ordered in just four months, a record for the company.

Customers will have a choice of five trim levels and a wide range of both petrol and diesel engines. The 1.2 PureTech 130bhp turbo petrol engine, with C02 emissions of 117g/km, was voted International Engine of the Year in its category for the second year running in early 2016. This engine is available in either manual or automatic transmission.

There’s also a THP petrol with 165bhp automatic with emissions from 129g/km of C02.

Four BlueHDi diesel engines will be offered, trim dependent, with C02 emissions from 103g/km and power ranging between 100, 120, 150 and 180bhp.

Peugeot Ireland expects the bulk of sales will be in the Allure grade, priced from €29,855-€33,605.

Standard features on level one Access models include 17-inch steel wheels, a spare wheel, remote central locking, Peugeot’s iCockpit interior which comprises a compact steering wheel, a configurable 12.3-inch head-up digital instrument panel, an 8-inch touchscreen, multifunction steering wheel, Bluetooth, USB, and 3 x 12V sockets.

The new 3008 has been awarded a top 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating and includes many safety equipment features usually only available on top-of-the-range models, from level one Access.

These include six airbags, ESP, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Speed Limit Information with Intelligent Speed Adaptation, Driver Attention Alert and Lane Departure Warning.

Peugeot intend launching five new models in 12 months, the first of which was the 2008 launched last year.

Competitors include Kia Sportage, Ford Kuga, Toyota RAV4, Hyundai Tucson, and many others.