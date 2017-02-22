Limerick gardai appeal to motorists not to leave car keys in ignition

MOTORISTS are being reminded that it is a criminal offence to leave keys in the ignition of unattended vehicles.

The warning comes following the theft of a number of cars which had the keys in the ignition.

A car was stolen at Denmark Street at around 2am last Thursday while at 12.20pm on the same day a van was stolen from Union Cross.

“Leaving the keys in the ignition and a vehicle unattended is an offence under the Road Traffic Act where the owner is liable to prosecution,” said Sergeant Justin McCarthy.

“Apart from this it is a dangerous practice which can lead to serious injury or worse. Gardai remind the public to secure their vehicles at all times,” he added.