Emergency services attend tractor crash on Limerick Road in Clare

EMERGENCY services swiftly responded to double vehicle collision in Clare this Thursday morning.

At 8.30am, Limerick Fire Service dispatched two units to the scene of the crash on the Limerick Road, between Killaloe and Ardcloney Bridge.

It is understood that a tractor and trailer collided with a car.

Gardai also attended the scene.

Though two fire units were dispatched to the scene, one was stood down as it is understood the collision was not being treated as serious.

The one unit returned to base a 9.30am.

It is not known how many people were involved in the collision.