Limerick road users urged to exercise caution as hundreds face power outage

MOTORISTS in Limerick have been urged to exercise caution as a number of communities endure a power outage this Saturday night.

It is understood that traffic lights in a number of County Limerick areas may be affected by a “large power fault”, following an ESB alert.

#LIMERICK Large power fault Patrickswell, Askeaton and surrounding areas that may be affecting traffic lights. Drive with care. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 6, 2018

According to the ESB, hundreds of homes in Patrickswell and the surrounding areas have been left without electricity following a fault, shortly after 5pm.

The ESB website states that power should be restored to 424 homes at around 9pm on Saturday.

We have a large fault affecting the #Patrickswell #Askeaton AND surrounding areas of #Limerick initial ert is 21.00 see https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY for updates Apologies — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) January 6, 2018

AA Roadwatch has urged road users to exercise caution due to a “large power fault” in Patrickswell, Askeaton and surrounding areas.

“There is a large power fault in Patrickswell, Askeaton and surrounding areas that may be affecting traffic lights. Drive with care,” it said on Twitter.