Limerick road users urged to exercise caution as hundreds face power outage

Fintan Walsh

Reporter:

Fintan Walsh

Email:

fintan.walsh@limerickleader.ie

Limerick road users urged to exercise caution as hundreds face power outage

MOTORISTS in Limerick have been urged to exercise caution as a number of communities endure a power outage this Saturday night. 

It is understood that traffic lights in a number of County Limerick areas may be affected by a “large power fault”, following an ESB alert. 

According to the ESB, hundreds of homes in Patrickswell and the surrounding areas have been left without electricity following a fault, shortly after 5pm. 

The ESB website states that power should be restored to 424 homes at around 9pm on Saturday. 

AA Roadwatch has urged road users to exercise caution due to a “large power fault” in Patrickswell, Askeaton and surrounding areas. 

“There is a large power fault in Patrickswell, Askeaton and surrounding areas that may be affecting traffic lights. Drive with care,” it said on Twitter. 