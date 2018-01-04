Emergency services at scenes of separate road crashes in Limerick

EMERGENCY services are at the scenes of two separate road traffic collisions in Limerick city and county this Thursday evening.

Newcastle West gardai are currently investigating an incident in Adare village, in which a double vehicle collision occurred outside the garda station.

#LIMERICK There’s a collision on the Dock Rd near the O’Curry St jct affecting both lanes. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 4, 2018

It is understood that the trailer off a truck came off the hitch and collided with a car. No injuries have been reported, and traffic is flowing in the village.

Traffic is slow on the Dock Road, following a collision at the O’Curry Street junction in the city centre, shortly after 6pm. The collision was cleared shortly after 6.30pm.

#LIMERICK Collision on the #N21 Tralee/Limerick Rd in Adare at the Garda station. Traffic is already slow southbound. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 4, 2018

It is not known how many vehicles or individuals are involved in the incident.