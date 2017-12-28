'Take extra care': Garda warning as Limerick experiences widespread frost

GARDAI have issued a warning to motorists to 'take extra care' as Limerick wakes up to widespread frost and ice this Thursday.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in operation until 6am Friday for Limerick and Tipperary, among other counties.

The @GardaTraffic Twitter account is warning drivers to "take extra care out there today. Expect widespread frost & icy conditions this morning across the roads network. Allow plenty of time to clear windows & mirrors before you set out. #SlowDown #StaySafe"

There are no reports of any major incidents on the roads in Limerick, while a section of Limerick Tunnel has now reopened following the removal of an over height truck.