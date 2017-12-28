Limerick Tunnel reopens after removal of 'over height' truck

Alan Owens

Reporter:

The northbound bore of Limerick Tunnel has reopened

LIMERICK Tunnel has fully reopened this Thursday morning after the removal of an over height truck.

The northbound bore of the Tunnel was closed to facilitate the removal of an over height truck, but has now reopened.