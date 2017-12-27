Gardai report 'poor driving conditions' on section of M7 Limerick-Dublin motorway

GARDAI have reported poor driving conditions due to bad weather on a section of the M7 Limerick to Dublin motorway.

The report is focussed on the M7 between J24 Toomevara and J22 Roscrea, following heavy hail showers, according to AA Roadwatch.

A crash on northbound on the M7 between junctions 23 Moneygall and 22 Roscrea has been cleared.