Road cleared in County Limerick village after molasses spillage

A County Limerick village has been cleared after a spillage on its main road this Tuesday morning.

Personnel dealt with an incident involving molasses on the road at Clarina village, which caused traffic delays on the N69.

Fire and emergency services cleared the molasses after receiving a call at 9.17am. The crew spent over an hour at the scene, clearing the spillage.

AA Roadwatch advised motorists to stay clear of the area, warning of "debris" on the road.

# LIMERICK Debris on N69 through Clarina Village. Traffic slowing on approach https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 31, 2017

It is believed that the molasses, a syrupy by-product from the sugar refining process, spilled from a truck during the incident.