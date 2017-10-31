Man arrested after Limerick gardai recover stolen SUV
The stolen SUV was recovered by Limerick gardai and a man arrested
GARDAI in Limerick have arrested a man after recovering a stolen SUV.
The Hyundai Santa Fe was recovered, gardai said this Tuesday, after being stoeln in a “neighbouring county” a few days earlier.
A man was arrested and a court appearance is to follow, gardai tweeted on the @GardaTraffic account.
“Limerick Traffic: Stolen SUV recovered, man arrested. SUV stolen in neighbouring county a few days earlier. Court to follow.”
Limerick Traffic: Stolen SUV recovered, man arrested. SUV stolen in neighbouring county a few days earlier. Court to follow. pic.twitter.com/ySCxV6hP0n— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 31, 2017