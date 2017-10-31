Man arrested after Limerick gardai recover stolen SUV

GARDAI in Limerick have arrested a man after recovering a stolen SUV.

The Hyundai Santa Fe was recovered, gardai said this Tuesday, after being stoeln in a “neighbouring county” a few days earlier.

A man was arrested and a court appearance is to follow, gardai tweeted on the @GardaTraffic account.

“Limerick Traffic: Stolen SUV recovered, man arrested. SUV stolen in neighbouring county a few days earlier. Court to follow.”