Limerick traffic corps among multi-agency checkpoint on M7 motorway
LIMERICK gardai joined a multi-agency checkpoint that took place on the M7 motorway this Wednesday.
The traffic corps joined customs and revenue officers, plus officials from the Health and Safety Authority and the Department of Social Protection at the checkpoint on the M7.
Gardai said, via its @GardaTraffic Twitter account, that there were “several detections, including a vehicle using agricultural diesel”.
