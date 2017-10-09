Motorist's lucky escape after crashing into ditch on Clare road

A MOTORIST had a narrow escape this Monday morning when their car crashed into a ditch.

There was a diesel spill on the road between O’Brien’s Bridge and Clonlara where the incident occurred. Thankfully nobody was injured.

Three units of Limerick City Fire Service and one from Killaloe attended the scene after receiving the call at 8.46am. The Limerick appliances have now returned to base.

Killaloe fire personnel remain at the scene and are assisting Clare County Council staff in removing the diesel spill.

Motorists are urged to be cautious as there were a number of minor crashes on that stretch of road today.