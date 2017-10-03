Crash on N18 road disrupting access to Limerick Tunnel

A TWO car collision on the N18 near Cratloe is disrupting access to the Limerick Tunnel.

Gardai and an ambulance are at the scene between Junction 4 and the toll plaza before the Tunnel.

The two car collision is blocking the road approaching the toll plaza, preventing access to the tunnel and there are major delays in the area.

Gardai are directing traffic at the scene.

AA Roadwatch is a crash on the N18 Galway/Limerick Rd southbound between J5 Cratloe and J4 Cratloemoyle, in the right lane.