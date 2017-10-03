Limerick gardai issue spate of fines to motorists for using bus lane

A LIMERICK motorist has been told by gardai that they can use a bus lane “tomorrow” after their car was seized for having no insurance.

Gardai issued 21 fines for drivers using a city bus lane on the Condell Road this Tuesday, with one car seized for having no insurance.

“Limerick - 21 fines for drivers in bus lane. 1 car seized for no Ins. Driver can use bus lane tomorrow...on the bus,” said a tweet on the @GardaTraffic Twitter account.