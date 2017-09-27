'Where do we start with this one?': Bemused gardai seize car with no insurance in Limerick

GARDAI have seized a car in Limerick that was being driven by a man who was disqualified, while the insurance disc was eight years out of date.

Bemused gardai seized the car on Tuesday after the driver was discovered to be disqualified, while the car had no insurance, tax or NCT displayed. A court appearance is to follow.

The vehicle was seized by Traffic Corps attached to Henry Street garda station after it was discovered that the insurance expired nearly eight years ago and some of the discs were from a different vehicle.

“Well, where do we start with this one?” stared a post on the Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region – Facebook page.

"This vehicle was seized today in Limerick by Traffic Corps attached to Henry Street Garda Station. Driver was disqualified from driving. Also had no insurance, tax or NCT displayed. The insurance expired nearly 8 years ago. Some of the discs were from a different vehicle. A court appearance to follow."