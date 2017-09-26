Limerick Tunnel works postponed due to weather forecast

ROADWORKS scheduled for Limerick Tunnel and surrounding sections of the N18 in Limerick for this week have been postponed due to anticipated poor weather.

The night works were planned for sections of the N18 this week, but have been postponed as of this Tuesday for the remainder of this week due to forecasted overnight rainfall.

The operators of the Limerick Tunnel had advised motorists of potential delays on the N18 as the scheduled maintenance works were carried out.

Direct Route is undertaking road marking and antiskid renewal works.

All of the works, which will take place between Junction 1 (Rosbrien) and Junction 4 (Cratloemoyle Roundabout) are taking place overnight or during off-peak hours.

The Tunnel itself will remain open during the works.

Direct Route said it would issue a revised schedule for the works later this week.