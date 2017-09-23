Gardaí close road as emergency services attend jeep fire in Limerick

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a vehicle fire in Limerick, which has forced gardaí to close off a road this Saturday evening.

At 5.30pm, emergency services were alerted to a jeep fire on the Limerick-Cork M20 motorway, southbound, between Raheen and Patrickswell.

#LIMERICK Vehicle on fire #M20 Lim/Cork Rd s/bound btwn J3 Raheen & J4 Patrickswell. Emergency services at scene .TheAA.ie/Newsroom — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 23, 2017

As a result of the incident, four appliances from Limerick City Fire Service, based on Mulgrave Street, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Gardaí are directing traffic that is travelling southbound, and have closed off the slipway in the direction of the Crescent Shopping Centre in Dooradoyle.

According to a number of social media users, traffic exiting the slipway via Maldron Hotel is "very heavy".

It is not known how many people are involved in the incident, or if any parties have suffered injuries from the fire.

As of 6.08pm, Fire Service crew remain at the scene.