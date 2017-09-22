Limerick motorists advised of road's reopening after bridge works

CLARE County Council has confirmed that the R471 Clonlara to Sixmilebridge Road has been reopened to through traffic.

A prohibition on vehicular and pedestrian access was enforced in late August to facilitate emergency repair works to Cloontra East Bridge and scheduled remediation works to Callaghans Bridge.

The authority has said that while vehicular access has been restored along the main road, limited traffic management arrangements will remain in place over the coming week as bridge repair works are completed.