Man killed after crash on N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale Road

A MAN has been killed after a crash on the N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale Road.

The two vehicle fatal road traffic collision occurred at Ballyduff, Knocknagoshel on the N21 at around 1pm this Tuesday. Gardai in Listowel are investigating.

Gardai said a man in his 60s was seriously injured after his van was involved in a collision with an articulated truck. He was brought to Kerry University Hospital but was later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

#KERRY N21 Castleisland/Abbeyfeale Rd closed until further notice b/t the two towns, north of Meenleitrim following https://t.co/cnfIFRMyj5 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 29, 2017

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to contact them at Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda Station.