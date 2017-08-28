Protected structure at entrance to Limerick's Mungret College is damaged

AN investigation is to take place after a protected structure at the gates of Limerick’s Mungret College was damaged.

One of the historic columns marking the entrance to Mungret College was damaged in an incident early this Monday morning.

The pillar, located at the gateway to the avenue of the college, which dates back to the late 1800s, has since been completely removed.

It is understood that it was hit by a vehicle.

A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council, which purchased the 200-acre site from Nama in 2014, said: “Limerick City and County Council is aware of damage that has been caused to the stone structure at the entrance to Mungret College.

“The column is a protected structure and we are investigating the circumstances of the incident and will be looking at plans for a solution.”