Limerick residents frustrated as contractor returns for 'temporary road works'

CONTRACTORS have returned to a stretch of road on the outskirts of Limerick city that has seen works ongoing for more than a year and a half.

Residents are frustrated with road works taking place on Mungret Road this week, causing lengthy delays in the area. Three new schools are due to open in the area in the coming weeks.

The completion of the works scheme, which is being carried out by a private contractor hired by Limerick City and County Council, has been promised several times since last summer.

The contractor was back on the road this Monday completing “repairs to speed ramps on the R859 Mungret Road”, with the council advising motorists and road users of the works taking place between 9.30am and 4.30pm on August 21 and 22.

However, several residents who contacted the Limerick Leader said that the works were taking place well after 6.30pm on Monday evening.

The council said in a statement this Tuesday that: "Final snag works are taking place as part of the Mungret Roadworks project.

"Works centred on the roundabout were due to finish up at 4.30pm yesterday evening (Monday) and continue on Tuesday.

"However as they were significantly ahead of schedule, with only two hours of work remaining, a decision was made to complete all the ramp works on the roundabout on Monday evening.

"This extra work has resulted in it not being necessary to carry out any further works on the actual roundabout itself, today, which would have caused additional delays.

"Limerick City and County Council is aware of the delays these works are having on members of the public, however they are necessary to ensure that the necessary infrastructure is in place for people to be able to better enjoy their locality."

Local councillor James Collins posted the notice about the works on Facebook and people have voiced their frustration, with one saying: “Passed at 5pm and they were still laying the ramp that was perfect before they went near it its a complete disgrace goin to be a long week.”

The council has also advised of further disruption over the next 10 days.

In response to a query from Cllr Collins, Joe Delaney of the council’s Design and Delivery Services said “the Council's contractor has started the completion of outstanding works/snag list on the Mungret Roads Contract.

“The main road/cycle way element of this is scheduled for completion this Wednesday. Some disruption to traffic can be expected during this work. ​The Council's contractor will also be carrying out signage/road marking works and finalizing the other elements on the list over the course of the next 10 days.”

Residents in the area have expressed frustration several times in recent months, with further works taking place earlier this month and in May, when sections of the newly surfaced road were dug up.

The council claimed at that time that the second resurfacing was all part of the “schedule of works”, but locals were frustrated about traffic disruptions.