Warning to motorists as truck overturns on Limerick / Kerry border

The scene of an overnight road accident on the Limerick / Kerry border is being cleared with no serious injuries reported.

Gardai at Listowel say a truck which overturned on the R576 between Abbeyfeale and Rockchapel will be removed from the scene this Wednesday morning and that the road will be fully re-opened shortly afterwards.

While the road is passable at present, motorists are being advised to exercise caution when approaching the area.

LIMERICK/KERRY: Reports of an overturned truck on the Abbeyfeale/Rockchapel Rd (R576) near the Cork county bounds. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 9, 2017

Separately, emergency services including a number of units of Abbeyfeale Fire and Rescue service attended the scene of a collision in Abbeyfeale last night.

The alarm was raised shortly after 8pm with emergency services attending for more than two hours.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.