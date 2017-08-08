Almost 900 new cars registered in Limerick in July

ALMOST 900 new cars bearing 172 L registration plates were sold in Limerick during July, writes David Hurley.

New figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) in conjunction with Done Deal show 887 new cars were registered in Limerick last month bringing the total number of new cars sold locally so far in 2017 to 4,097.

“New car sales remain steady, but have not hit the heights of the first half of 2016. Rising living costs and the uncertainty caused by factors such as Brexit continue to weigh on the new car sector. In this context SIMI dealers will continue to offer value to their customers in sales of both new and used cars,” said SIMI president Gavin Hydes.

With new car sales down by more than 13% locally compared to 2016, economist Jim Power says there are challenges facing the industry.

“As we move into the second half of the year, all of the factors that influenced the motor trade in the first half will remain relevant. Economic growth will be supportive, but financial pressures on consumers and the uncertainty around Brexit are likely to continue to weigh on big-ticket items such as new cars,” he said.

Nationally, almost 119,000 new cars were registered during the first seven months of the year.

The three most popular manufacturers were Volkswagen, Toyota and Hyundai.