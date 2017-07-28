Volkswagen's new Arteon a 'true work of art'

Volkswagen’s stylish new Arteon has gone on sale in dealerships priced from €43,295.

The five-seater fastback combines the spaciousness of a saloon with the driving dynamics and design of a sports car.

Arteon is positioned above the Passat, and while regarded as the spiritual successor to the CC, it is an entirely new model and so is not seen as a direct successor.

Volkswagen people say it sets the tone for a new era of Volkswagen design. Indeed it is so stylish that it will tempt many buyers away from SUVs and Crossovers.

On a short test drive last week, I was surprised at how very spacious this car is, front and rear with very good legroom in the back. The luggage area is 563 litres expandable to 1,557 with the rear seats folded flat.

Three power outputs of the 2.0 TDI engine are offered - 150hp, 190hp or at the top of the range, the 240hp. The latter comes with 4MOTION all-wheel drive as standard. The 150hp version is available with either a s-speed manual or 7-speed DSG, while the 190hp and 240hp versions are only offered with the 7-speed DSG.

Trims are: Arteon, Arteon Elegance and Arteon R-Line. The entry level specification includes 18-inch alloy wheels, ErgoComfort seats, 8-inch sat nav system, predictive cruise control, park distance control, app connect, a Security & Service subscription and 3-zone Climatronic air conditioning with controls in the rear. Arteon has received top marks of five stars in the Euro NCAP safety ratings.

Prices start at €43,295 for the 150hp and there is a €2,200 price walk to the DSG auto version.

