Join the party: New fifth generation Seat Ibiza unveiled

SEAT’s new fifth generation Ibiza is now available at the brand’s dealerships priced from €14,995.

This is the Volkswagen Group’s first model to be built on the new MQB A0 modular platform highlighting SEAT’s importance with the group. This platform will also be used for the new VW Polo.

The new Ibiza comes with fresh styling that will appeal to a wide array of buyers. While this new model reflects the carmakers’s distinctive DNA, it looks edgier and sportier, with more sculpted, accentuated and streamlined surfaces.

Launched in 1984, the Ibiza has become an icon of SEAT with over 30,000 sold in Ireland.

The new model comes loaded with the latest technology features, and with more interior space and comfort and the brand claims it has the largest boot in the segment. It is also 100pc connected with Full Link technology with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link.

Prices start at €14,995 for the S range; €17,335 for the SE range; €18,745 for Xcellence and €19,465 for the FR range. Petrol sales are expected to account for 90pc of New Ibiza sales and SEAT Ireland expect to sell around 1,000 units this year, increasing to 1,500 in a full year.

To celebrate the launch and as part of its 172 sales event, SEAT is offering a special 3-2-1 offer which provides customers with a three-year service plan free of charge, 2pc PCP finance on most new models with monthly repayments from €169, and one year’s free road tax with offers available until July 31.

