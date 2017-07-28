Mercedes-Benz: True connectivity with tech package

Mercedes-Benz has rolled out a 3-Year / 3 Service Package for all Vito and Sprinter vans registered in Ireland from this Saturday.

Priced from €279, these service offers are available from all authorised Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle dealers.

Customers signing up for the new package get the connectivity benefits of the new ‘Mercedes me Adapter’ plus Smartphone app. Using this technology, customers can gather a host of information about their van directly to their smartphone. Typically, this includes vehicle maintenance management, parking monitoring, location and timer reminder, and information on fuel level and mileages driven.

Customers also have the added benefit of MobioVan assistance services which comes as standard with all new Mercedes-Benz vans.

Describing the package as one that ‘combines a highly-affordable service package with the latest van-connectivity technology,’ Mercommercial vehicles After-Sales manager, David Smith said ‘taken together, it’s an offer that will put Vito and Sprinter in the forefront of customer’s minds when choosing their next vehicle’.

Known more about your commercial fleet with the ‘Mercedes me Adapter’ package. For more go to Frank Hogan's, Dublin Road.