Gardai attend scene of trailer fire in County Limerick

GARDAI are attending the scene of a trailer fire in County Limerick that is causing delays for motorists in the area.

The trailer fire occurred on the N20 Limerick to Cork road, just south of the village of Croom, with the alarm raised around 2pm this Tuesday.

AA Roadwatch said that “traffic is slow on approach as a result”.

LIMERICK: Gardai en route to trailer on fire on N20 Cork/Limerick Rd just south of Croom. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 25, 2017

Meanwhile, debris has been cleared from the on ramp to the M7 Limerick/Dublin Rd northbound at J29 Ballysimon. Motorists were earlier advised to take care as a result.