Emergency services attend two car collision in Limerick

EMERGENCY services have attended a two vehicle crash on Limerick’s O’Connell Street this Wednesday night.

The two cars collided just beyond the intersection between O’Connell Street and Glentworth Street on the road out of the city shortly before 9pm.

Three units of Limerick Fire Service, gardai and ambulance personnel attended the scene.

An ambulance unit was requested, with the call going into the fire service at 8.50pm. The road was blocked and there was reports of oil on the surface.

The road remains blocked, with two units of the fire service and gardai at the scene.