Emergency services attend scene of crash in Limerick
Ambulance, fire service and gardai attend scene of collision on Dock Road
EMERGENCY services have attended the scene of a crash on Limerick's Dock Road.
Gardai, three units of Limerick Fire Service and ambulance personnel attended the scene beside Tara Oil, towards the end of the Dock Road.
The collision occurred between a car and a larger vehicle towing a trailer shortly before 11am this Tuesday morning.
