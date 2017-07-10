Emergency services attend scene of Limerick road crash

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a single-vehicle accident in County Limerick this Monday evening.

The accident occurred on the Mitchelstown/Hospital Rd (R513) at Ballylanders.

LIMERICK: The Mitchelstown/Hospital Rd (R513) has been closed at Ballylanders following a collision. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 10, 2017

At 5.03pm, Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the incident, and immediately dispatched three units — from Kilmallock, Fermoy and County — to the scene of the collision.

As of 6.32pm, the fire service remain at the scene.

According to gardai the road has been closed at Ballylanders, and is expected to stay closed until at least 6.30pm, to facilitate an investigation.