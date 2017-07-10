Emergency services attend scene of Limerick road crash

Single vehicle collision occurred in Ballylanders

Leader reporters

Reporter:

Leader reporters

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Road closed after County Limerick collision

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a single-vehicle accident in County Limerick this Monday evening.

The accident occurred on the Mitchelstown/Hospital Rd (R513) at Ballylanders.

At 5.03pm, Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the incident, and immediately dispatched three units — from Kilmallock, Fermoy and County — to the scene of the collision. 

As of 6.32pm, the fire service remain at the scene. 

According to gardai the road has been closed at Ballylanders, and is expected to stay closed until at least 6.30pm, to facilitate an investigation.