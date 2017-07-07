Maintenance works on Limerick Tunnel to reduce traffic to single lane

THE operators of Limerick Tunnel have issued a notice of scheduled maintenance works at the facility, to take place next week.

A spokesperson said: “For your information, please be aware of the following scheduled routine maintenance works being undertaken next week in the Limerick Tunnel from Tuesday night.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, the tunnel will open in both directions during the works with a single lane, contra-flow traffic management being in place,” they added.

The works will take place from 7.30pm on Tuesday, July 11, to 6am the following morning and again the following night for the same time period.

The traffic will be reduced to a single lane, contra-flow traffic operation during the works.

The Clonmacken Link Road Southbound, towards the tunnel, will also be closed Wednesday night.

“Due to the traffic management required, we request that no abnormal load permits be approved for transit through the tunnel during the affected periods,” said the spokesperson.