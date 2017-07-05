No injuries after road traffic accident in Limerick

ONE Limerick motorist had a narrow escape this Wednesday afternoon after colliding with a flat bed truck in the city.

The incident occurred on the Rosbrien Road around lunchtime this Wednesday. Thankfully there were no injuries following the minor road traffic accident in the city suburb.

An eyewitness was at the scene and sent the picture to the Limerick Leader, confirming that there were no injuries to either party in the incident.

