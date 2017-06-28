Limerick motorists advised to exercise caution as gardai deal with fuel spill
Gardai are dealing with a fuel spill on the Limerick-Bruff Road
GARDAI are this Wednesday evening dealing with a fuel spill in County Limerick, with motorists advised to exercise caution.
The spill occurred on the Limerick to Bruff road, about three kilometres south of Ballyneety on the R512.
Vehicles can pass, AA Roadwatch is reporting.
LIMERICK: Gardaí dealing with fuel spill on the Limerick/Bruff Rd (R512) 3km south of Ballyneety. Vehicles can pass. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 28, 2017