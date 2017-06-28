Limerick motorists advised to exercise caution as gardai deal with fuel spill

Alan Owens

Reporter:

GARDAI are this Wednesday evening dealing with a fuel spill in County Limerick, with motorists advised to exercise caution.

The spill occurred on the Limerick to Bruff road, about three kilometres south of Ballyneety on the R512.

Vehicles can pass, AA Roadwatch is reporting.