Model of success: Volkswagen has revealed details of its upcoming sixth-generation Polo

VOLKSWAGEN has revealed the completely redesigned generation of its Polo which will go on sale here in November. The car was unveiled in Berlin.

It will have more room for passengers and luggage, more efficient engines and driver assistance systems that were previously only for the Golf and Passat class.

With over 14 million units sold to date, Polo is one of the world’s most successful compact cars.

The sixth generation has a new exterior design appear sportier. It offers more space for driver and passengers. Boot volume has gone up from 280 to 351 litres.

Trims are Trendline, Comfortline and Highline and the sporty top model, the Polo GTI which delivers 200hp.

The entry model has LED daytime running lights with coming-home and leaving-home functions, a speed limiter and the Front Assist area monitoring system with City Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Monitoring.

Options include Adaptive Cruise Control.

For Ireland, engines will include a choice of four petrol and two diesels, all equipped as standard with start/stop system and regenerative brake mode. Every engine with 90hp or above can be combined with a dual clutch automatic gearbox (DSG).

Polo is the first Volkswagen to offer the Active Info Display and also has the latest generation of infotainment systems with display diagonals ranging from 6.5 to 8.0 inches.

Customer can choose from 14 exterior colours and twelve wheels.

