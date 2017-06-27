Fuel up and score a new Jaguar in this Applegreen competition

With staycations growing in popularity, more Irish people are holidaying at home and Applegreen are offering you the chance to do it in style in a 172 Jaguar XE.

Ireland’s most decorated goalkeeper, Packie Bonner, has joined forces with Applegreen and Jaguar offering one lucky customer the best in performance, efficiency and style as they hit the road this summer.

Along with a 172 Jaguar XE, the winner will drive away with free Applegreen fuel for a full year, plus a driving experience at Jaguar’s Art of Performance Tour. Five runners up will also get their fill, driving away with free Applegreen fuel for the year and also enjoy the driving experience at Jaguar’s Art of Performance Tour.

Over the coming weeks, a fleet of Jaguar XE cars will be displayed on select Applegreen forecourts nationwide.

The competition is now open and will run until 21 July. Every Applegreen customer who spends €40 or more on fuel at any Applegreen forecourt can enter and will be handed a unique code on purchase. The customer must then text ‘JAG’ plus their code to 55307. They are then automatically entered into the competition.

Also online entries are available without purchase. A finalist will be chosen at random each week, with six customers going forward to the grand finale with the overall winner being announced on 21 July 2017. The winner will drive away in a new 172 Jaguar XE.