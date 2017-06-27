Dent repair via the power of an app at Limerick's DentPro

MOTORISTS in Limerick city and county will no longer need to leave their home in order to secure a quote for minor damage repair, thanks to a new app developed by repair specialists DentPro.

DentPro have recently teamed up with Clondrinagh Motor Centre, Limerick’s largest independent auto repair and service centre, making its successful paintless dent repair services available to people in Limerick and Clare.

General manager John Burke said that thanks to their new app, which he said is a world exclusive, it means that clients can send pictures to DentPro, and then receive a quote straight away.

And if a motorist is unable to drive to the garage in Clondrinagh, some of their many experts in mobile units can meet with the clients when needed.

He said that their service is about being “a solution to a problem that has been around for 100 years”.

Mr Burke said that the main selling point of DentPro is their paintless dent repair service, adding that it is both “an art and a skill”.

This specialised method involves removing dents without the need for filling or respraying the vehicle, which greatly reduces the cost and time required to fix the damage.

The most common repairs include hail damage, door dings, and general minor dents. Another key factor in DentPro services is that the customer does not lose their no claims bonus, he said.

“If someone slams in your door at Tesco with a trolley, and you go to the insurance agent, and they send you to a body shop. We are generally 50% cheaper than most body shops. We get the car back to factory finish, without using filler or paint. And the idea is that you don’t lose your no claims bonus.”

He added that there is no more waiting around for a quote at the garage for motorists. DentPro offers other services, including fill and spray, headlight restoration, and wheel repairs.

For further details download their new mobile phone App. And for bookings email

info@DentPro.ie or ring directly on 01 293 9321.