Car seat safety initiative at Brian Geary Car Sales

PERSONNEL from the Road Safety Authority were on hand at two locations in Limerick as part of the Check it Fits campaigns.

Dozens of people attended Brian Geary Car Sales, Raheen while large crowds also attended the free event at Supervalu, Castleconnell.

The aim of the Check it Fits campaign is to save lives and prevent injuries by ensuring child car seats are correctly fitted.

Since 2013, over 21,000 child car seats and restraints have been examined at locations across the country.

According to the RSA, almost four out of five (79%) seats required a major adjustment, of which 3% were deemed not fit for purpose and condemned, meaning they could have caused injury or even death in a collision.

“Thankfully, in most cases, the issues are easy to fix. That’s why we are delighted to partner with Toyota on this important initiative which allows us to bring the service to a much wider audience with assured quality expertise on hand nationwide.

"This partnership will mean that we can check more child car seats and most importantly, save more children’s lives,” said Moyagh Murdock, Chief Executive of the RSA.