Kia: Hot summer deals at Hinchy's in Limerick

Hinchy’s are offering 0% APR finance package on the all-new Kia Sportage and the full Kia Cee’d range. The Cee’d range includes the sporty ProCee’d GT, the spacious Cee’d SW Estate and the award winning Cee’d Hatchback.

The all-new Kia Sportage has proven to be one of Ireland’s most popular SUVs. As well as 0% finance, the Sportage also comes with Kia’s attractive “bumper to bumper” 7 year warranty and is equipped with innovative technology for added safety and comfort.

Record Sales

Kia achieved record European sales during the first four months of 2017, according to the latest data released by ACEA (European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association), with year-on-year growth of 11.7%. In particular,

Kia have expanded their eco car line-up with the Kia Niro Hybrid model, enabling them to meet growing European demand for advanced powertrain technology. Three new Kia models have been launched at Hinchys in 2017 including the all-new Rio and Picanto which went on sale during the first quarter of 2017. Throughout the rest of the year,

Kia will also introduce a wider variety of eco-friendly vehicles and powertrains, as well as their flagship gran turismo model , the Stinger.”

Pre-Order for 172

Orders are now being taken for 172 registrations. To make an appointments to test drive the Kia range, call the sales team at Hinchy’s in Garryspillane on 062 58900 or Hinchy’s in Ennis Road on 061 321500. View the full range at www.hinchys.ie.