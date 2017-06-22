Honda announce High Five 172-offers

TO CELEBRATE the Honda CR-V being the Overall Best Selling SUV in the World, Honda at main dealer T Sheils & Co want to give everyone a 'High Five'.

The latest generation of Honda CR-V is now available across the Honda dealer network with a choice of the five following competitive offers for July 172-selling period.

Choice from 1) 3.9% APR PCP finance available or 2) €4,000 guaranteed minimum trade-in value or 3) Complimentry leather up-grade or 4) Three years road tax Platinum service plan or 5) €1,000 deal booster.

With over 7 million CR-Vs sold worldwide since its launch, the CR-V has continued to show strong sales year on year with standard features including City-break active system, Bluetooth, cruise control, alloy wheels and dual-zone climate control.

Upgrading to the CR-V ES grade will bring the Internet-enabled Honda Connect infotainment system, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, front fog lights and auto lights and wipers.

CR-V demonstrates Hondas pioneering approach to engineering and technology solutions that make life better for its customers. As well as winning much critical acclaim, some of the awards include Irish Fleet Crossover of the Year 2015; 4x4 of the Year-Total 4x4 Magazine; Most Economical SUV - What Car? Magizine True MPG Study; and Most Reliable SUV-Which? Magazine.

Dave Hurley, in charge of Honda Sales at T Sheils & Co , comments "We are very excited to be bringing the 'High Five' campaign to our customers for the 172-July registration period. CR-V continues as one of the cornerstones of the Honda Range here in Ireland and with these five extremely competitive offers there is now something for everybody.

"It is now even easier for customers to join the ranks of CR-V drivers and experience the joy of ownership that has made the CR-V the overall best selling SUV in the world."

For further information on the Honda 172-Range,please visit T Sheils, Ennis Road,Limerick or contact Dave Hurley there on 086 4661545 or 061 582303.