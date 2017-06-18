Plans to extend 'slow zones' to 150 housing estates across Limerick

PLANS are being drawn up to extend the 30kph speed zones to up to 150 additional housing estates across the city and county.

The first of the new 30kph zones came into effect on December 28 last as part of a national road safety initiative unveiled by the Minister for Transport more than two years ago.

As part of the initial roll-out in Limerick, 15 housing estates were identified within the Metropolitan District while five were identified in each of the three municipal districts.

Details of the likely expansion of the so-called slow zones, which could cost in the region of €100,000, emerged on Monday at a meeting of Limerick City and County Council’s Travel and Transport SPC.

Briefing members of the committee, senior executive engineer Vincent Murray said the roll-out of the new slow zones at the end of 2016 had been a success and that the local authority is keen to extend the scheme further.

He indicated that further details of the expansion could be put before members as early as September and the by-laws enacted shortly after that.

Separately, a general review of speed limits on all roads across the city and county is ongoing.

As part of the process, the local authority has carried out a public consulation process and is currently engaging with a number of other State agencies and bodies such as An Garda Siochana and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Mr Murray confimed a number of workshops will be held for elected members of the council in the near future and that they will be further public consultation in relation to any proposed changes.