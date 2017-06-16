Motorists advised to take care after collision on N20 in Limerick

MOTORISTS are being advised to ‘take care’ after a collision on the N20 in Limerick this Friday morning.

AA Roadwatch is reporting a collision on the N20 Limerick to Cork Road southbound at J5 Patrickswell and for drivers to “take care”.

LIMERICK: Collision on N20 Limerick/ Cork Rd southbound at J5 Patrickswell. Take care https://t.co/0bSXZ28F0r — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 16, 2017

Meanwhile, debris that was in the left lane of the M7 northbound at J29 Ballysimon has now been cleared.