Motorists advised to take care after collision on N20 in Limerick
Debris cleared from lane of M7 in separate incident
MOTORISTS are being advised to ‘take care’ after a collision on the N20 in Limerick this Friday morning.
AA Roadwatch is reporting a collision on the N20 Limerick to Cork Road southbound at J5 Patrickswell and for drivers to “take care”.
Meanwhile, debris that was in the left lane of the M7 northbound at J29 Ballysimon has now been cleared.
