RSA warning after Limerick survey: 80% of car child restraints not secure

EIGHTY percent of child car seats and restraints are fitted incorrectly, according to new research recently carried out by the Road Safety Authority.

During the RSA’s most recent visit to Limerick in November, a total of 224 seats were checked, and it was found that up to 180 of these restraints were not correctly installed.

And since October 2013, the RSA’s frequent Check It Fits service has examined more than 21,000 child car seats and restraints nationwide. It said that “worryingly”, 21,000 of these seats required “major adjustment”.

As part of the programme, the RSA will be offering free checks at Brian Geary’s Toyota store, in Raheen, next Monday, between 10am and 5.30pm.

The 10-minute service, a spokesperson said, offers parents and guardians “reassurance that their child is safe while travelling in the car” and helps prevent potential serious or fatal injuries in the event of a collision.

RSA’s road safety promotion officer, Aisling Leonard said that, almost two out of five children are passengers, and that garda reports indicate that 10% of children were not wearing seat belts or using a restraint in 2014.

“The reality is that if a child’s car seat isn’t fitted correctly, it could lead to a serious or fatal injury in the event of a collision. Having a correctly fitted car seat is a simple measure parents, grandparents and guardians can take to ensure children are safe while travelling by car. I would encourage people to visit the ‘Check it Fits’ when it comes to Limerick and give yourself the peace of mind that your children are travelling safely.”

RSA chief executive Moyagh Murdock said that checking labels on the car seat, for age, weight and height capacity, can ensure increased safety for the child.

On May 10, Munster, Ireland and Lions rugby legend Paul O’Connell launched the RSA-Toyota Check It Fits initiative.