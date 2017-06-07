Woman remains in hospital following head-on collision in County Limerick

A MOTORIST who was involved in a head-on collision in County Limerick on Monday evening remains in hospital.

Two women, both drivers of the vehicles, were taken to University Hospital Limerick following the serious road crash near Elton.

The head-on collision happened on the R515 between Martinstown and Knocklong shortly before 7pm.

“One driver remains in hospital and the other driver was discharged from hospital,” said a garda source this Wednesday.

According to the garda source “both women live reasonably close to the area”.

The women were the only two occupants of the vehicles.

Gardai, HSE paramedics and two units from Kilmallock Fire Station were dispatched to the scene.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the collision.

“The investigation is ongoing,” added the garda source.

The road remained closed for several hours to facilitate the investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, units of the fire service attended the scene of a a number of other road accidents in County Limerick this Wednesday afternoon.

Units from Rathkeale and Newcastle West attended the scene of a car fire near Reens Pike on the N21 at around 2.30pm while two units from Rathkeale also attended the scene of a single vehicle accident on the Charleville side of Banogue shortly after 6pm.

LIMERICK: There is a collision on the N20 Cork Rd between Banogue and Croom. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 7, 2017

There were no reports of any injuries relating to either incident.

There was also traffic distruption on the M18 between Limerick and Shannon this Wednesday following a fuel spill in the afternoon.

The incident happened at around 2pm near Junction 10 (Newmarket on Fergus).