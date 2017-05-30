New Skoda Karoq is big on features

HOT on the heels of the launch of the Kodiaq, Skoda has unveiled a smaller compact SUV called Karoq.

This completely new vehicle offers big space and functionality for five adults.

New technologies including driver-assistance systems and full-LED headlights are featured, and for the first time in a Skoda, a freely programmable digital instrument panel.

The cockpit displays can be set to your own individual preferences.

Engine options are two petrols and three diesels.

Displacement ranges are 1.0, 1.5, 1.6 and 2.0 and the power range is from 115bhp to 190bhp.

Except for the most powerful diesel, all drivetrains can be ordered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or 7-speed DSG auto. The 2.0 TDI with 190bhp comes as standard with 4x4 drive and 7-speed DSG. New comfort systems include Park Assist, Lane Assist and Traffic Jam Assist. Blind Spot Detect, Front Assist with predictive pedestrian protection and Emergency Assist increase safety.

Additional driver assistance systems are available to keep the car at a safe distance from the vehicle ahead and to assist when parking.

Features include a rear-seat VarioFlex system and a virtual pedal for the hands-free opening of the boot.

You can also transport especially long items in the interior by folding the front passenger seat. The luggage compartment has a capacity of 521 litres with the rear seats in place. With them folded down, this increases to 1,630 litres. The VarioFlex system consists of three separate seats, which can be individually adjusted or removed to reveal van-like proportions with a maximum load capacity of 1,810 litres.

According to the carmaker, the Karoq is at the top of its segment with innovative connectivity solutions so passengers can surf and access email freely with their phones and tablets. The SmartLink+ platform, compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink, is quite likely to be standard in the Karoq.

- For more details contact Frank Hogan Motors, Dublin Road, on 061-416000.