Alfa Romeo: Details of Giulia range revealed

ALFA Romeo Ireland has announced pricing and specification details for the highly anticipated Alfa Romeo Giulia range, with prices from €39,995.

Built around Alfa Romeo’s all-new rear-wheel drive architecture, the Giulia features short overhangs,a long bonnet,muscular haunches and the longest wheelbase in its segment.

Careful management of weights and materials has resulted in perfect 50/50 weight distribution across its axles, while the sophisticated four-arm Alfa Link rear suspension( with a patented solution for toe adjustment) and new double wishbone front set-up have been specifically tuned to maximise dynamic abilities and enhance driving comfort.

The Giulia trim is available in two diesel engines 150bhp and 180bhp and three petrol engines 200bhp, 280bhp and 510bhp.Starting prices from €39,995. Call in for a test drive today.

