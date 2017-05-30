Skoda: Special offers for open event at Frank Hogan's in Limerick

THERE is good news for Skoda car buyers at Frank Hogan’s in Limerick. This July, for the 172 registration period, customers will be able to transform their old car into €4,000 or avail of 0% when buying a new Skoda at the dealership on the Dublin Road in the city.

The offering will be launched as part of an open event to mark the opening of the new ŠKODA showrooms at Frank Hogan’s and runs from Saturday, May 27, until Saturday, June 10.

Speaking ahead of the two-week long open event, John Fitzgerald, general manager at Frank Hogan’s, said: “We are delighted to be launching our 172 Offers at our open event over the next few weeks with two great offers; Skoda Scrappage and 0% finance.

"We have some really superb offers available for Limerick motorists this summer and we’re looking forward to welcoming lots of new and familiar faces to our brand new showrooms.

“If you’re looking for great value then pop down and test drive one of our cars at any time over the course of the two weeks – you won’t be disappointed!”

The 0% finance will be on offer across a range of Skoda models, including the Fabia, Octavia and Superb.

For further information on Frank Hogan Skoda and their open week offers visit www.frankhogan.ie or call 061 416 000.