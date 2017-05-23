New Peugeot 308 to arrive in showrooms this autumn

PEUGEOT has unveiled its new-generation 308 model ahead of its arrival in dealer showrooms in Ireland this autumn, and in good time for the 181-registration period.

The 308, historically the company’s best-selling model, will be offered in both hatchback and station-wagon body styles, petrol and diesel engines, and six trims. It will also debut the latest-generation Peugeot powertrains and a new 8-speed automatic gearbox.

New exterior styling features include a redesigned, sleek bonnet and an assertive vertical grille with the Lion badge and latest LED light signature.

Inside, the Peugeot i-Cockpit’s touchscreen offers new graphics and rapid access to the car’s functions, including advanced driver assistance systems and 3D satnav.