New Peugeot 308 to arrive in showrooms this autumn
The new 308 will be made at the company’s Sochaux plant in France. Further details, and prices, will be revealed closer to launch
PEUGEOT has unveiled its new-generation 308 model ahead of its arrival in dealer showrooms in Ireland this autumn, and in good time for the 181-registration period.
The 308, historically the company’s best-selling model, will be offered in both hatchback and station-wagon body styles, petrol and diesel engines, and six trims. It will also debut the latest-generation Peugeot powertrains and a new 8-speed automatic gearbox.
New exterior styling features include a redesigned, sleek bonnet and an assertive vertical grille with the Lion badge and latest LED light signature.
Inside, the Peugeot i-Cockpit’s touchscreen offers new graphics and rapid access to the car’s functions, including advanced driver assistance systems and 3D satnav.