Emergency services attend two Limerick road crashes
INCIDENTS OCCURRED ON N24 AND BALLYLANDERS
EMERGENCY services are currently at the scenes of two separate road traffic collisions in County Limerick this Friday afternoon.
Two units of Limerick Fire Service were called to scene of a single road traffic collision in Killeen, Ballylanders, at 3.31pm.
LIMERICK: Collision on the N24 Limerick/Tipperary Rd near the turn-off for Caherconlish. Take care on approach. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 12, 2017
Emergency services have also been called to a separate road traffic collision on the N24 Limerick/Tipperary Road, near the turn-off for Caherconlish.