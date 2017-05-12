Emergency services attend two Limerick road crashes

INCIDENTS OCCURRED ON N24 AND BALLYLANDERS

Fintan Walsh

Reporter:

Fintan Walsh

Email:

fintan.walsh@limerickleader.ie

EMERGENCY services are currently at the scenes of two separate road traffic collisions in County Limerick this Friday afternoon. 

Two units of Limerick Fire Service were called to scene of a single road traffic collision in Killeen, Ballylanders, at 3.31pm. 

Emergency services have also been called to a separate road traffic collision on the N24 Limerick/Tipperary Road, near the turn-off for Caherconlish. 