Volkswagen Crafter is ready to work

Volkswagen has launched the new Crafter large van in Ireland with prices starting at €23,157 excl VAT.

It is available with four base models, three lengths and three roof height options as well as FWD and 4WD versions for the first time.

New Crafter is based on a completely new design concept with new commercial vehicle architecture for both the exterior and interior so as to function for various customer groups.

It will be offered with a wide range of derivatives, even in high tonnage versions.

Customers can choose here between a 102, 122, 140bhp engines, or opt for a biturbo TDI engine putting out 177bhp. The choice of engines also depends on which drive system is selected, with a choice between front, rear and all-wheel drive (4MOTION), and buyers can choose either an automatic or manual gearbox.

Crafter’s all-new EU 6 engines and new exterior design give the model the lowest consumption and emission figures in its vehicle class. Engines designed for both local and long-distance operation ensure downtime is never a problem.

Crafter comes with a big number of active driver assistance systems, such as ESP with trailer stabilisation, Adaptive Cruise Control, the post-collision braking system, and sidewind compensation system as well as front, side and head airbags for driver and passengers, reversing camera, park distance monitor, LED headlights, cornering lights and Light Assist which ensures a clear view of the road ahead at night.

A new production facility in Poland was especially built for the new Crafter.

At launch last week, Alan Bateson, Managing Director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Ireland said “New Crafter is 100pc new and 100pc Volkswagen.

New Crafter is available with finance packages which include Ireland’s only Commercial Vehicle PCP. Order intake is already well ahead of target.

The new van has already won International Van of the Year 2017, and dealers in Ireland will hold a special Open Week for customers from 24-29 April. Customers are invited to call in to their local dealer for breakfast and a test drive. Crafter

- For more details contact Frank Hogan Motors, Dublin Road, on 061 416000.